One person is critically injured and the Tauranga Eastern Link is blocked after a two-car crash this morning.

NZ Transport Agency said the northbound lanes were now closed at the Paengaroa roundabout. Southbound is restricted to one lane pass the scene.

A Bay of Plenty Times reporter said traffic was also backed up from about 2km east of Waitangi right through to Te Puke.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash scene just after 7am.

Cordons at the Paengaroa roundabout end of the Tauranga Eastern Link. Photo / Stu Whitaker

A St John spokeswoman said one person was critically injured and another had moderate injuries. One ambulance and one rapid response vehicle was at the scene and working on the patient, she said.



Intitally one person was trapped and another was out of one of the vehicles.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said three crews were sent to the scene at 7am. The person was removed from the vehicle at 7.51am, he said.

They were still on the scene to help with traffic control and clear the scene.

