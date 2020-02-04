Emergency services are working to free one person who is trapped in a car after the vehicle rolled near Athenree.

A police spokeswoman said police received a report of the incident on Steele Rd between Athenree Rd and Emerson Rd at 2.07pm.

The spokeswoman said the car had two occupants. Both had been trapped but one person was now out of the vehicle while emergency services were working to release the other.

The spokeswoman said there were no indications of injuries or whether the road was blocked yet.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said an ambulance was on scene but there was no information on injuries.

More to come.