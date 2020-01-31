Some Mauao base track walkers would have been in for a surprise this morning as they spotted a large charter boat aground on rocks on the shore.

Photographer Chris Taylor was walking around the base track about 6.15am today when he spotted a person walking away from a large charter boat on the rocks.

Taylor said he was about 15 minutes from the surf club when he spotted the washed-up vessel.

The boat looked to have run aground on to rocks, but was quite high up above the tide and seemed secure, he said.

Police were notified that a charter boat had run into trouble and hit some rocks in Mount Maunganui about 11.35pm on Friday, a spokeswoman said.

She said everyone had made it to shore safely.

A member of the Harbourmaster team said crews met with the boat owner to liaise about getting the boat removed.

As conditions were good, they expected to have it removed by today or tomorrow.

She said there was no oil in the water as a result of the crash.

Funnily enough, Taylor had also seen a dinghy on the rocks that had run ashore just a bit further around the track.

He said he had been told the two incidences were not related.

"It has been quite windy lately."