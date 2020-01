Armed police have been spotted in the Gate Pa area this afternoon.

Four police cars and officers holding "long guns" were seen on Watling St in Gate Pa about 1.20pm, a Gate Pa resident said.

A police spokesman said the officers were there due to an "ongoing investigation" and were undertaking a "pre-planned" search warrant.

The Armed Offenders Squad had been there as a precaution, he said.

Advertisement

The Gate Pa resident said he saw the officers leaving about 1.45pm.