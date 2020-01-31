The Bay of Plenty Rugby Union is sailing into uncharted waters in an attempt to encourage more players to stay in New Zealand.

With more and more Kiwi players being scooped up to play professionally overseas, the BOPRU has been looking at new ways to retain talent.

The current Mitre 10 Cup Championship winners have teamed up with the China Rugby Football Association to form the China Lions - the final team in the inaugural home-and-away Global Rapid Rugby competition.

The Lions are the sixth team to be announced as part of Global Rapid Rugby's Season One which kicks off on March 13, joining Australia's Western Force, the Malaysia Valke (representing both Malaysia and South Africa), Fijian Latui, Manuma Samoa and the Hong Kong based South China Tigers.

Bay of Plenty Rugby Union chief executive Mike Rogers said the idea was for the China Lions to be made up of a combination of Chinese players and, not just Bay of Plenty players but players from any New Zealand region.

"Certainly we're anticipating Bay of Plenty players will be involved in the team along with Chinese players but part of our motivation is to provide an opportunity for any New Zealand based rugby players to be involved in Rapid Rugby as a new professional opportunity.

"I think for our union, any time we can provide a new opportunity for players to be in an environment where they're being paid to play is great. Obviously, there's five Super Rugby clubs and there's not always an opportunity for our players.

"Having an environment like this we think will help grow players and hopefully it means they'll get more opportunities to participate in Super Rugby."

Rogers said keeping players in New Zealand was crucial to the growth of the sport.

"It's very important to retain our players and there's a lot happening in the international market place with new competitions in places like America and Japan so there's more and more competition for players to look to move overseas.

"We're hopeful that something like this initiative will hopefully encourage our players to stay in New Zealand. It's not just our players either, it's important for us to provide the best opportunities we can for all of our staff and coaches.

"From a playing perspective there's lots of opportunities for our players and people and hopefully a lot of other benefits from the relationship with China Rugby as well as we explore that."

Fast paced and explosive by name and nature, Season One includes a AU$1 million total prize pool, 30 games over 10 rounds and a one-off Grand Final in Perth on June 6.

Global Rapid Rugby chief executive Mark Evans said the inclusion of China was "crucial" to the long-term development of rugby throughout Asia.

"Our expansion into China is an important development for the competition. We believe that rugby has the potential to become an extremely popular and successful sport throughout the country," he said.

"Rugby is a game with broad appeal. Add the on-going energy, entertainment and family fun created by Rapid Rugby and I am confident crowds in Shanghai will love supporting their home team, the Lions.

Bay of Plenty Rugby Union chief executive Mike Rogers. Photo / File

"We thank the China Rugby Football Association for its assistance and belief in what we are trying to achieve. The ongoing support of New Zealand Rugby has always been greatly appreciated. It is tremendously exciting to be involved with a progressive operation like Bay of Plenty Rugby Union."

This year is the perfect time to expand the rugby footprint in China. The national women's team will make China's Olympic Rugby debut in Tokyo and the men's team will continue its attempt to qualify.

The creation of Australian businessman and internationally renowned philanthropist Andrew Forrest AO, Global Rapid Rugby began as a Perth-based Exhibition Series in 2018 and developed into a 2019 Showcase Series across seven Asia-Pacific territories.

Global Rapid Rugby will monitor and follow the advice of relevant health authorities around the coronavirus and immediately communicate any relevant information to stakeholders.

Global Rapid Rugby at a glance:

- Six teams, 30 games.

- March 13-June 5.

- 35 minute halves.

- Tries started from within a team's 22m are worth nine points with no conversion needed.

- Any kick that goes over the sideline on the full will be turned over to the opposition at the point of where the kick was taken from, including in the 22m.

- The 10/22 rule; A kick from between your own 10m and try line that bounces out of play inside the opponent's 22m gives you possession.

- Rolling substitutions.

- Win by three or more tries: One bonus point, Score four or more tries in a game: One bonus point, Lose by five points or less: One bonus point.