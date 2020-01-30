Bay of Plenty drivers are being warned to look out for potentially hazardous 'summer ice' on the regions' roads.

The New Zealand Transport Agency advised motorists that after such a run of warm, dry summer days, rain can create extreme slippery road surfaces, says transport system manager Rob Campbell.

These slippery surfaces were typically known as "summer ice", Campbell said.

"It can be more hazardous than heavy rain because grime and exhaust particles that have built up on the road take longer to be washed away."

Advertisement

The combination created an invisible slippery film on the road, he said.

Campbell urged drivers to check the tread level and air pressure on their tyres, as well as keeping safe following distances and reducing speed in the conditions.