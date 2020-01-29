One dog has been confirmed responsible for a series of cat killings in Tauranga late last year.

Tauranga City Council Animal Services team leader Brent Lincoln said after the series of attacks which left five cats dead in Matua prior to Christmas, the council impounded three unregistered dogs owned by two individuals.

"To determine if the dogs impounded were the ones responsible for the deaths, DNA tests were undertaken comparing saliva samples found on the deceased cats to samples taken from the dogs.

"The results from these tests and a witness statement have confirmed one dog was responsible for the deaths," Lincoln said.

The dog responsible for the attacks has been surrendered to the council and the owner, who was also responsible for one of the other dogs that was impounded, has been disqualified from owning dogs for five years.

"Council is now reviewing the evidence and charges may still be laid," Lincoln said.

"The owner of the third dog that was impounded has also been disqualified from owning a dog for three years due to repeatedly failing to register their dog."

The two dogs which were not involved in the attacks will be released back to their owners once they are registered and pound fees have been paid, however, as the owners have been disqualified they must rehome the dogs by February 4.

In December, pet owners in Matua told the Bay of Plenty Times they were living in fear after the dog attacks. Herons Ave resident Annelise Kachelhoffer's cat, Lexy, was killed while the family was out of town for several days.

"I cannot begin to tell you how sad and devastated our family is. We have had Lexy for 14 years since he was rescued as a little kitten in United Arab Emirates' capital, Abu Dhabi. "

A heartbroken Kachelhoffer told the Bay of Plenty Times Lexy was found mauled to death on their driveway on Monday morning by a man who told her his cat had also been killed in the Matua area.

The severity of the situation also saw Mayor Tenby Powell get involved.

"These dogs are stray and killing animals. They have got the taste of blood in their mouths and imagine if that had led to a child being mauled or maimed."

Powell believed anywhere up to 15 cats had been killed in attacks which were reported to date back as far as August 2019.