A car fire in the Tauranga suburb of Parkvale is being treated as suspicious.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said a crew was called to a well-involved car fire on Fraser St about 11.35pm yesterday.

Although the fire was quickly contained, crews referred the "suspicious" fire to police, he said.

A police spokesman said there was no information to suggest anyone was in the car at the time of the blaze.

Police were making inquiries, he said.