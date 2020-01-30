"Avoid fried or spicy food and load up on vitamin C" is fake advice given in a misleading email about the coronavirus, says a health official.

Toi Te Ora medical officer of health Dr Jim Miller said the Ministry of Health had confirmed an email was being circulated with incorrect and misleading information about coronavirus.

"It's important the public have access to good clear information and reliable advice," Miller said.

A Bay of Plenty resident, who did not want to be named, received the email.

It opened with: "Pls tell ur families, relatives and friends. MOH Health Bulletin to the Public."

The email stated the "potent" virus was resistant to existing antibiotics and prevention involved keeping the throat moist.

The reasoning behind this false information was that the virus "will invade your body within 10 mins" once the membrane in your throat was dried.

"Every time you feel your throat is dry, do not wait, keep water in hand," it stated.

The hoax email also stated that crowded places should be avoided and masks should be worn as needed, especially in public transport until the end of March.

"Avoid fried or spicy food and load up on vitamin C", was the closing advice given.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated the symptoms of an infection included fever, coughing and difficulty breathing.

Difficulty breathing was a sign of possible pneumonia and required immediate medical attention.

WHO also recommended regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs to help prevent the infection from spreading, and avoiding close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.