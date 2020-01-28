New mental health facilities announced for Bay of Plenty

New acute mental health facilities for Tauranga and Whakatāne have been announced as part of a $300 million Government investment to improve New Zealand's hospitals and health facilities.

The investment announced today is on top of the $2.45 billion invested in Budgets 2018 and 2019, with maternity and child health, mental health facilities, regional and rural services, and remediations works identified as priority areas.

A range of projects across the country have been identified and confirmed with the first tranche of projects totalling $195m. Further projects within the four priority areas will be announced in coming months.

A new acute mental health facility has been announced for Tauranga Hospital with the current facility described as not fit for purpose and not well placed to meet growing demand.

The Government said the investment would better support service users' needs, be more culturally appropriate and better placed to meet future demand.

Whakatane Hospital will also get a new mental health facility with the current facility similarly outdated and not fit for purpose.

The Government said some projects will be delivered quickly however for some new builds or large projects the design and construction phases could take up to two years.