The city council will hear public submissions on the proposal to revoke the controversial begging and rough sleeping ban today.

Tauranga City Council voted 6-5 to ban begging and rough sleeping within 5m of public entrances to retail or hospitality premises in the Tauranga City, Greerton and Mount Maunganui CBDs on November 20, 2018.

On November 19 last year, the Policy Committee approved the proposal to revoke the begging and rough sleeping provisions in the Street Use and Public Places Bylaw 2018 for community consultation.

Public submissions were sought on the proposal from November 20 to December 20, 2019.

Advertisement

A total of 372 submissions were received, with 39 people wishing to speak to the committee at today's council meeting.