A car and truck crashed on the Takitimu Dr off-ramp this morning causing headaches for morning commuters.

A police spokeswoman said officers were alerted to the crash in the eastbound lane of the Takitimu Dr off-ramp toward State Highway 2 about 7.30am.

One person had moderate injuries, while another person had minor injuries.

The road was partially blocked for stage but both cars were moved to the side of the road by 8am.

Traffic was flowing again.