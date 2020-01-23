State Highway 29A will be closed for two weekends at two busy Mount Maunganui roundabouts.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency warned the highway between the Baypark and Te Maunga roundabouts would be closed to allow for stone column ground improvement work.

The highway will be closed from 8pm today until 5am February 3 and 8pm February 14 until 5am February 17.

Detours will be in place along Truman Lane, Mangatawa Link Rd and the Mangatawa Interchange/Sandhurst Drive.

People are asked to use alternative routes where possible or plan to travel outside these hours. This work is weather dependent, and if delayed will be carried out on the next suitable weekend(s).

Further works will see the northbound lanes of SH2 between Sandhurst Drive offramp and Te Maunga roundabout closed overnight only from 8pm until 5am on February 17, February 18 and February 19.

Detour suggestions

- SH29A to Mount Maunganui: detour from Baypark roundabout along Truman Lane, Mangatawa Link Rd, turn left at the traffic signals before crossing the bridge onto SH2 Tauranga Eastern Link (TEL) towards Mount.

- SH29A to Papamoa/Te Puke: detour from Baypark roundabout along Truman Lane, Mangatawa Link Rd, cross Mangatawa Interchange, turn right onto SH2 TEL.

- Mount Maunganui to SH29A: take Sandhurst Drive exit from the TEL, turn right at the traffic signals, cross Mangatawa Bridge and follow detour along Mangatawa Link Rd and Truman Lane to Baypark roundabout.

- Papamoa/Te Puke to SH29A: take Sandhurst Drive exit from the TEL, turn left at the traffic signals and follow detour along Mangatawa Link Rd and Truman Lane to Baypark roundabout.