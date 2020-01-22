One person suffered minor injuries after a crash involving two cars in Mount Maunganui.

A police media spokeswoman said a report of a two-car crash on Oceanbeach Rd between Golf Rd and Kippen Way was received at 6.35pm.

The initial report indicated someone was trapped inside one of the vehicles. But that was not the case when firefighters arrived, the spokeswoman said.

One person suffered minor injuries and was being treated at the crash scene by St John Ambulance staff.

Both vehicles had been removed from the road.