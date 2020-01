A 35-year-old man has been found safe after going missing more than a week ago.

Scott Beattie was reported missing after he was last seen on January 13 in Hamilton Central and police said his family had concerns for his wellbeing.

Police believed he may have travelled to Raglan, Coromandel, Rotorua, Whakatāne or Wellington.

He has since been found "safe and well".

"We'd like to thank the public for their assistance," the police said in a media statement.