It might be hard to combine the trip of a lifetime to China and the chance to contribute to improving the lives of locals but that's exactly what a new fundraiser is doing.

And one Rotorua woman immediately jumped at the chance and is excited about the journey.

Hike for Hospice, - a new Rotorua Community Hospice and Waipuna Hospice fundraiser - is a trekking adventure on the Great Wall of China that will raise funds to help Rotorua and Waipuna Hospice give patients and their families the gift of Hospice care.

This October, Hike for Hospice participants will travel to China and, over five days, trek some of the sections of this world wonder - some parts reclaimed by the forest, others restored to their original magnificence.

They will also get a chance to discover Beijing.

Rotorua Community Hospice and Waipuna Hospice each have five spots available.

If they get lots of interest they may be able to add another trip at the same time.

Janelle McCorquindale was the first Rotorua participant to sign up. She found out about the fundraiser because last year her partner was in Harcourts Dancing for Hospice, so she follows the Hospice Facebook page.

"I saw it last Tuesday at 11am and was signed up by 5pm - all booked and paid.

"I'm really excited but also a bit nervous because it's quite a big challenge - not just the challenge of raising $3000, it's also the challenge of walking that far and under altitude."

McCorquindale is looking forward to conquering a goal for herself and she thinks this fundraiser is a win-win.

"Walking the Great Wall of China is something I've always wanted to do but at the same time, I'm helping charity important to myself and a lot of people in Rotorua.

"Being able to give back and conquer a lifetime goal at the same time is an amazing opportunity."

She says she is reaching out to contacts - friends, family, colleagues and people she has worked for in the past.

"I'm trying that avenue first and then will look at other options. There's plenty of ways to raise money.

"Hospice is great because they are there when families are most vulnerable and in a time of crisis.

"It is a tough process going through trauma and drama, and having Hospice really helps you through the process."

Waipuna Hospice marketing and communications manager Amandeep Kung said Inspired Adventures ran peer to peer fundraising programmes, and by teaming with them Hospice thought it could offer its supporters a new kind of experience, while still giving back.

"Who doesn't want to hike the Great Wall of China, while meeting a bunch of like-minded people?

"That's why we're so excited to announce an exciting new way to get involved, on what's sure to be the experience of a lifetime."

She said Hike for Hospice would unite Kiwis around the idea they could do something amazing while giving back to help families through life's biggest transition.

"The Great Wall is such an incredible sight – one of the world wonders. On the Hike for Hospice you'll discover its legendary history as you trek with your teammates and expert local guides from watchtower to watchtower, every brick revealing a new story.

"Our valued supporters know we can't provide the best hospice care possible to local families and whānau without their support.

"The money raised by taking part in this challenge will change lives.

"It will help Waipuna Hospice provide the best possible hospice care to even more families, and help people make the most of their lives, in whatever way is most meaningful to them."

Rotorua Community Hospice fundraising and marketing manager Nicola Smallwood said Hike for Hospice had a nice ring to it, but they also realised it was much more.



"It was a unique way for people to support us. We're all about 'living every moment' so encouraging others to do that is part of who we are, combine that with raising funds and it's a win-win".

The funds raised by the participants would go directly towards supporting people living with a life-limiting illness and their families in the Rotorua community, she said.

"Here's your chance to take on a life-changing adventure while raising money to help people make the most of their lives and to live every moment in whatever way is important to them.

"By joining Hike for Hospice, you'll raise funds giving patients and their families the gift of Hospice care."

