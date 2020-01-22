Going above and beyond the call of duty — there's little other way to describe the valiant efforts of a toilet cleaning contractor on New Year's Day.

Whangamatā Police say a cellphone was lost at the Joe's Farm New Year's Eve concert just outside Whangamatā.

"A contractor who maintains the portaloos was expecting people's deposits and noticed a cellphone that got sucked up into his system," said Sergeant Will Hamilton.

A cellphone was handed in to the police after it was found down a portaloo following Joe's Farm New Year's Eve concert just outside Whangamatā. The owner has claimed it. Photo / Getty Images

"The next day he brought it into the station in a biohazard bag. Much to our surprise the owner contacted us and said 'my cellphone is pinging on GPS at your station'.

"Even though the phone had been sitting there for countless hours... the story has a happy ending."

Thanks to the contractor, the item was reunited. However, many items handed into police remain unclaimed.

"Here at the station, we have a large selection of found property from over the Christmas and New Year period. As much as I would like a brand new iPhone 10, Drone or lifejacket, I know there will be some people grieving at their lost partnership with their much-loved device."

Police said people should bring some ID and be prepared to unlock the device with a passcode or similar to help prove it is theirs.