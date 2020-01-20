Sunscreen and a fan will be top items on the long weekend packing list as peak summer temperatures heat up the Bay of Plenty.

Tauranga was expecting a scorching weekend with 29C and 30C days from Friday through to Monday.

Over the hill and Rotorua and Whakatāne were also forecast to bake with temperatures ranging from 27C to 30C throughout the long weekend.

Metservice meteorologist Andy Best said a ridge of high pressure was making its way around the top of the North Island on Friday, creating the hot temperatures.

Advertisement

Bay of Plenty cities could expect heat 5C and 6C above-average temperatures for this time of year, he said.

Bay of Plenty cities could expect heat 5C and 6C above-average temperatures. Photo / File

By Sunday, the high will have settled in and people will be feeling it, he said.

"It is going to be really warm."

Fire indices for much of the Bay of Plenty and Lakes district was sitting in the moderate risk range, however hot spots such as Whakatāne and Tāupo could expect a rise to high risk this weekend.

According to Fire and Emergency NZ, fire danger is measured by how hot and windy it is and how dry the area is.

People are asked to keep a close eye on the weather, how high the fire risk is and if they need a fire permit when wanting to light an open fire.