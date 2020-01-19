A Rotorua Lotto player will be popping the champagne this morning after taking away more than $42,000 in last night's Lotto draw.

Ten Lotto players across the country, including one from Tauranga, scored big with Lotto's second division yesterday, snagging $26,326 each.

The Rotorua winner went on to also win Powerball Second Division, boosting their total winnings to $42,601.

The two local winning tickets were brought from MyLotto in Rotorua and New World Gate Pa in Tauranga.

The other winning Second Division tickets were sold in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Foxton, Nelson, Greytown and Te Anau.

Anyone who brought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately.