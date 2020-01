A person took to a car with a hammer in central Whakatāne today following a car crash.

A police spokeswoman said police received word of the incident, which happened at the intersection of The Strand and Boon St, at 12.02 pm today.

The spokeswoman said it appeared to be an assault following a minor vehicle collision. It did not appear there were any injuries or major damage to the vehicle.

It did not appear that anyone had been taken into custody and police inquiries were ongoing.