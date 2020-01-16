The mokopuna and whānau of Te Teko's Te Kiriwera Hana Kōhanga Reo have taken out this year's annual Eastern Bay of Plenty oral health challenge.

Kōhanga Reo from across the Eastern Bay were invited to enter the annual challenge, run by the Bay of Plenty District Health Board, to explore initiatives that inspired tamariki to look after their teeth.

Te Kiriwera Hana Kōhanga Reo Kaiako Quintin Kessun said they had been surprised but delighted to have won.

The staff of Te Kiriwera Hana engaged in lots of activities to get the tamariki thinking about their oral health.

The prize pack that the winning Kōhanga reo took away. Photo / Supplied

These included trips to the dentist to show that it could be fun, songs about cleaning their teeth and even a giant model of a tooth and a toothbrush.

A huge part of it was emphasising the importance of drinking water and no fizzy drinks or lollies.

The Kōhanga reo took away fruit and vegetables, water bottles, toothbrushes, certificates and activity books.

The challenge was based on the theme for World Oral Health Day 2019 'Say Ahh… Act on Mouth Health'.