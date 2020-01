A car has crashed into a trailer on State Highway One near Taupō, partially blocking the road.

A police spokeswoman said police received a report of the crash in Waitahanui, near Northcroft St, at 4.35pm.

It appeared the trailer had come loose from another vehicle and the car crashed into it on the road.

She said it did not appear that there were any injuries. The road was partially blocked but people could still drive past.