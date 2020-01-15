The manager of the Bay Oval has welcomed the decision to ban the man responsible for racially abusing England cricketer Jofra Archer from attending international and domestic fixtures in New Zealand for two years.

Archer was targeted by racial abuse on the final day of the first test between England and New Zealand in November, eventuating in a complaint being laid with Tauranga police.

As a result of their inquiries, police spoke to a 28-year-old Auckland man who subsequently admitted responsibility for the abuse. He was issued with a verbal warning for using insulting language.

Jofra Archer of England bats during day five of the first Test match between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval, when he was also subjected to racist abuse. Photo / Getty

NZ Cricket had since contacted the man and also written to him, advising of his ban from all international and domestic fixtures in New Zealand until 2022.

Bay Oval general manager Kelvin Jones said the ban sent "a really strong message" that there was zero tolerance for racism.

"It absolutely makes that, loud and clear. There's zero tolerance for racist abuse or vilifying a person. Good on New Zealand Cricket, with support from the Bay Oval and police, they didn't give up.

"It certainly wasn't a simple task, but they've done that."

Jones said the incident marred what had been an incredibly positive event, at the time.

"It was obviously disappointing when that occurred, to have an individual have such an effect. But we've looked back on the event and realised it was so much more than that."

Jones provided CCTV footage and witness accounts to police, which helped to identify the individual.

"I just think it shows how seriously everyone took it. There's a huge amount of hours that went into this by a number of people.

"It could have easily been fobbed off and put behind us, but it's a credit to the people who took the time to find that person."

Bay Oval general manager Kelvin Jones, pictured at the cricket ground in 2019. Photo / File

New Zealand Cricket spokesman Anthony Crummy said if the man breached the conditions of his ban and attended a fixture, he would be removed from the venue and could become subject to further police action.

"We'd again like to extend our apologies to Jofra and the England team management for such an unsavoury incident and reiterate once more that this type of behaviour is completely unacceptable."

Crummy said New Zealand Cricket would continue to lobby fiercely against offensive language and/or behaviour, with anti-racist messages posted on signs around the grounds, on the big screen, and delivered by ground-announcers.

In addition, spectators at all venues would be encouraged to use New Zealand Cricket's text alert system to notify ground security of any anti-social behaviour, including racist taunts and abuse.

"We want to thank the NZ Police for their efforts in identifying the person responsible, and for making it clear that this type of behaviour will not be minimised."

Crummy and Jones would not disclose the identity of the offender, nor information that might lead to his identification.