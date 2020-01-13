State Highway 2 is blocked and four people are injured after a three-car crash north of Tauranga this morning.

A police spokeswoman said both lanes of the highway were blocked near Apata Station and Pahoia Rds near Whakamarama. The crash happened about 9am.

A St John spokeswoman said one person had been seriously injured and was still on the scene, while three others had received minor injuries.

Two of them were being taken to Tauranga Hospital.

Diversions were in place down Esdaile Rd.

A reporter at the scene said traffic was flowing but busy.

"The road is cordoned before a large bend in the road."