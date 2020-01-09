Colin L Deans commented that rates were "... more that $200 more in Rotorua than in Tauranga".

The reason for this is that Rotorua rates are inclusive of water supply and rubbish collection, while those services in Tauranga are charged separately. It would be very easy for a household to spend $500 per year or more on those services alone, making Rotorua rates considerably cheaper than those for Tauranga.

Alan Willoughby

Welcome Bay, Tauranga



'We should be proud' of PM

Congratulations to PM Jacinda Ardern for being named Pacific Person of the Year. Presented by regional publications Islands Business magazine,

This is only the second time the award has been presented to someone of non-Pacific heritage. The editor explained that it was the PM's skills at negotiation and diplomacy that saved the day for Pacific Island countries and leaders. Ardern even persuaded Australian PM Scott Morrison to come to a middle ground when it comes to climate change.

This has been a tragic year for New Zealand, with the Christchurch massacre and the Whakaari eruption. In both cases, Ardern has displayed outstanding leadership. The anti-Adern faction appears to ignore these facts.

We should be proud of our Prime Minister. (Abridged)

Jackie Evans

Pukehangi, Rotorua

