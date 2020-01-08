Armed police and police negotiators are at Tauranga Bridge Marina.
A police spokeswoman said they were trying to contact a person who had fled police on to a boat in the marina.
She said that about 3.40pm police had tried to stop a vehicle on Te Awanui Drive.
"The driver made threats to police and fled on foot on to a boat in the harbour which is where they are now.
"We've deployed AOS [Armed Offenders Squad] as a precaution and the police negotiations team are there as well.
"We are trying to get in touch with the person."
She confirmed the person was still on a boat and police were still at the marina by 7.30pm.
A reporter at the scene could hear police telling a person on a boat to come out with their hands up.
More to come.