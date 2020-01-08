Armed police and police negotiators are at Tauranga Bridge Marina.

A police spokeswoman said they were trying to contact a person who had fled police on to a boat in the marina.

She said that about 3.40pm police had tried to stop a vehicle on Te Awanui Drive.

"The driver made threats to police and fled on foot on to a boat in the harbour which is where they are now.

"We've deployed AOS [Armed Offenders Squad] as a precaution and the police negotiations team are there as well.

Police at the marina.

"We are trying to get in touch with the person."

She confirmed the person was still on a boat and police were still at the marina by 7.30pm.

A reporter at the scene could hear police telling a person on a boat to come out with their hands up.

More to come.