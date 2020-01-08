There was a fair bit of excitement down at Pāpāmoa Beach as a car got stuck in the surf this afternoon - with the tide coming in fast.

The Mercedes-Benz was coming back in from attaching a jetski to a trailer when a wave hit it, witness Nikki Worthington said.

"[They] were struggling to get it [the jetski] on and the surf was coming in fast," she said.

"We were watching and saw a larger wave come in and lift the car ... Once that hit we knew they needed help."

Worthington raised the alarm on Facebook, asking for anyone nearby to go down to Harrison's Cut with a tow rope, as the one the owners had been using had snapped.

The car got stuck about 3.50pm and was stuck for about half an hour before help arrived, Worthington said.

"There was a convoy of five or so 4x4s that pulled them out together," Worthington said.

"They did a marvellous job."

It took five vehicles to pull the car out of the surf. Photo / Sarah Treloar

The car was eventually pulled out of the surf at 4.50pm - around an hour after it got stuck.

Another witness, Sarah Treloar, said it was great to see so many people show up to help out.

"It was so awesome to see the power of social media, and how people in the community came together to help out," she said.

The car had to be towed away after its adventure in the surf. Photo / Sarah Treloar

Worthington agreed.

"Nice to see Pāpāmoa rally around for these guys," she said.