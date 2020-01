A trailer from a truck has come loose and is blocking a Mount Maunganui road.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to a two vehicle crash near the intersection of Aerodrome Rd and Aviation Ave about 12.47pm.



One of the vehicles is a tanker type truck and the trailer is partially blocking one of the lanes, she said.

No one is reported to have been injured.

A crane may be called in to move the trailer and motorists could expect delays, the spokeswoman said.

More to come.