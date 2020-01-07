A police pursuit has ended with a car crashing into a Welcome Bay property causing significant damage.

The crash happened on Welcome Bay Rd near Esmeralda St around midnight.

A police spokeswoman said officers had received a report about 10:45 pm yesterday of a person acting aggressively towards someone known to them in Welcome Bay.

The damage done to the property was significant. Photo / Kiri Gillespie

Police chased the person in a vehicle after it failed to stop before the vehicle hit a powerpole then went through a fence narrowly missing a house a short time later.

Advertisement

The person was uninjured and will appear in the Thames District Court on Tuesday.

The damage done to the property was significant. Photo / Kiri Gillespie

A reporter at the scene said a boundary fence and what appeared to be a small structure had been mown over in the incident.



The impact of the crash had also wiped out a small power box and damaged a campervan on the neighbour's driveway, she said.

The crash also damaged a campervan on a neighbour's driveway. Photo / Kiri Gillespie

The occupants of the property declined to comment other than to say it had been a car that had crashed into their property and they had been up half the night. Residents in the area told the Bay of Plenty Times traffic often sped through the street and they wanted people to slow down.

More to come.