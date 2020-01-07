A person was seriously injured after a crash on the Maungatapu Bridge this morning.

A police spokeswoman said a car had rolled on State Highway 29A on the bridge about 3.30am. The southbound lane was blocked.

A St John spokeswoman said one person had been taken to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition.

The car was towed away about 4.51am, however, crews had dealt with an oil spill for about an hour before reopening the road, the police spokeswoman said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said fire and ambulance crews had attended the incident.

He said no one was trapped and crews had been helping tow trucks to clear the scene.