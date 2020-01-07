Kawerau's water boil notice has been lifted after samples of water came back clear of contamination over the last three days.

The Kawerau water supply was tested for E Coli contamination on Sunday and yesterday, which both came back clear.

The third test from the sample point also came back free of E Coli contamination today.

The next round of scheduled tests from four different sites across the water supply has also come back clear of contamination.

Kawerau residents were told to boil drinking water due to E Coli on Saturday.

Following the finding of positive E Coli readings in the water supply, the Kawerau District Council started an investigation, which included checking the water intake, treatment plant and all reservoirs.

The council will submit a formal report to the Bay of Plenty District Health Board by Friday, it said in a statement.

Chief executive of Kawerau District Council, Russell George, thanked residents for their patience and understanding.

"We understand it has been a trying time for residents and we acknowledge the impact and concerns of people," he said.

"We would also like to thank staff for their assistance and support."