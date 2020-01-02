Travellers, beware!

Traffic heading into Tauranga from Te Puke and Pāpāmoa is congested.

Traffic is at least 25 per cent delayed compared to free-flowing in some routes, according to the New Zealand Transport Agency.

The routes that are congested include:

- Te Puke to Tauranga (via Hewletts Road);

- Te Puke to Tauranga (via Maungatapu);

- Tauranga Port to Te Puke;

- Te Puke to Tauranga Port

- Pāpāmoa to Tauranga Port (via Baypark);

- Pāpāmoa to Tauranga Port (via Ocean Beach Road)

- Pāpāmoa to Tauranga Port.

Visit the NZTA website to get the latest updates.