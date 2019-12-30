Two people are unaccounted for at beaches across the region.

Police confirmed they had been called to help in two separate incidents - one in Whakatāne and one in Waihī Beach.

A swimmer was currently unaccounted for at Waihī Beach opposite The Esplanade, a police spokesman said.

Police were called at 12.30pm.

Further down the coast, a fisherman had not yet returned from his trip out on the ocean and police had been involved since 11.15am.

Police were searching around the Coastlands area.

More to come.