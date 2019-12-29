Western Bay of Plenty Police are calling for the public's help to find Ian Larkins and Awhina Whare, who both have warrants out for their arrest.

Larkins, 27, and Whare, 21, are believed to be travelling together.

Larkins is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Instead anyone who sees either of these two, or who has information about where they might be, is urged to get in touch with police by calling 111 immediately.

People can also give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.