A rare albatross that washed up on a Tauranga beach on Boxing Day enjoyed a quiet night seeing in the New Year, before travelling up to Auckland Zoo today.

Director of Holistic Vets on Fraser St, Dr Liza Schneider, said the bird was found by "a kind member of the public", who took it to the Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre Wildlife Trust for care.

It had collapsed and was dehydrated, she said.

Since Boxing Day, the trust and Holistic Vets had been taking care of the bird, which is a native Salvin's albatross.

Not much is known about the breed, which is also known as the Salvin's mollymawk or grey-backed albatross.

The bird will be making its way to Auckland Zoo today. Photo / Chase Dargaville

They are found throughout coastal New Zealand, and can be also be found in Australian waters during the breeding season of August to April.

After initially being tube-fed, the albatross has started to eat fish on its own again, which has "delighted" the team, Schneider said.

"ARRC and the Holistic Vets team have been providing veterinary and nursing care and the albatross has been making a steady recovery," she said.

Radiographs have been taken, and blood tests have been run to assess its health.

The Department of Conservation is transporting the albatross to Auckland Zoo for further care, and once it has been rehabilitated, it will eventually be released into the wild.

The Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre Wildlife Trust take in and care for more than 800 birds annually, most of whom are injured or orphaned because of human impact.

Salvin's Albatross

Length: 90 to 100cm

Weight: 3.4 to 4.4kg

Food: fish, squid, krill, salps, and offal from fishing vessels.