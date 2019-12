An ambulance was called for a man who was punched in the face at a ruckus Mount Maunganui party.

A police spokeswoman said police were called by St John's ambulance to a property on Oceanbeach Rd at about 3.40 am this morning.

The spokeswoman said St John asked for police help at a job where a man had been punched by his friend at a party.

She said police were also called to the same property by noise control after a person who served a noise control notice.