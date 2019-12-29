A cruise ship is skipping its Tauranga stop after a passenger is believed to have gone overboard in Hawkes Bay.

Emergency services are searching the waters near Mahia Peninsula for a male missing from the Norwegian Jewel from around 7pm yesterday evening.

According to a previous Ports of Tauranga cruise ship schedule, the ship was due to dock in Tauranga at 7am today. The stop has since been removed from the list.

The Ports of Auckland cruise schedule shows the ship is expected to arrive in Auckland at 5am tomorrow before departing for Sydney at 4pm the same day.

The Jewel can carry up to 2376 passengers and is 965 feet (294m) long, the Norwegian Cruise Line website said.

The Norwegian Cruise Line has been contacted for comment.