A serious crash has closed part of State Highway 2 in the Bay of Plenty.

At least one person has been injured in the two-vehicle crash on the highway, near White Pine Bush Rd and Murphy Rd at Awakeri.

A police spokeswoman said the crash was reported to police at 8.10am and the highway was closed. The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

The spokeswoman said the road was expected to be reopened again shortly.

However, NZTA reports the highway still remains closed, for now.

People can detour around the crash via Taneatua Rd, Thornton Rd and SH34.