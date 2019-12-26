Christmas became much merrier last night with a sprinkle of Christmas joy to some lucky Lotto winners in the Bay.

Ninety-eight Strike players from around the country will be enjoying an extra Christmas present after winning $10,993 in last night's live Lotto draw.

The Strike Must Be Won jackpot of $1 million was not won by a single ticket and therefore rolled down to Division 2, where it was shared by 98 players.

Two winning tickets were sold from My Pharmacy Pāpāmoa Plaza, one from the New World Westend and another from Springfield Superette in Rotorua, one from the Paengaroa Country Store and two Bay of Plenty My Lotto players will be reigning in the big bucks today.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online or through the Lotto NZ App.