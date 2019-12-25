

With her red frock, red shoes and earrings to match, Milka Pavlouich was an image of festive cheer.

But sitting alone at her Pāpāmoa home, she had no one to share the jolly mood with - until the memory of the Christmas Dinner sparked in her mind.

The 81-year-old was soon in her car and down to Saint Peters Church Tauranga for the 30th annual Christmas Dinner.

"Humans are social mammals, we do need one another," she said.

"Because of my health issues, I ended up at home by myself all the time but we had our family Christmas a few days back."

It was a wonderful idea, Pavlouich said, who was excited to converse with those from around the city.

Pavlouich was one of about 200 people who would join her in singing songs, opening gifts with children and tucking into the choice of either ham or chicken.

And it is 70 volunteers who make it all happen.

St Peters Church senior minister Simon McLeay. Photo / File

There are hosts, servers, cooks and even a "pack-down team" senior minister Simon McLeary said.

"There are so many people who want to help, we are always turning volunteers away."

The concept derives from a passage in the Bible he said, which talks about looking after the hungry and lonely.

"But when we first started doing it, it came from the sense that we knew not everyone had the same lovely times at Christmas that we had ourselves.

"There are a lot of people who struggle at this time of year, whether you are a wage earner or not.

"Everyone gets squeezed at this time of year so it is humbling to know people don't have to miss out."

The dinner is made possible by those in the community who donate everything from hams to a simple monetary donation.