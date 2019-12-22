A draft plan for a new playground in Ōmōkoroa has been released for public feedback.

The new draft concept design was full of ideas contributed by students from local schools including harbour themes, climbing structures, swings, trampolines and tunnels.

The new playground was part of the revamp of the Omokoroa Domain and Esplanade by Western Bay of Plenty District Council, in partnership with local tangata whenua Pirirākau Hāpu.

The council's project team and a local landscape architect have presented the draft concept design to Omokoroa No 1, Omokoroa Point, Pahoia, Whakamarama and Te Puna schools over the past month.

The concept plan for the playground. Photo / Supplied

The design is available for feedback from the wider community from today through to January 31.

Local schools, tangata whenua, representatives of the elderly and disability communities had all been part of the community engagement in the design process over the past 12 months.

The school students embraced the playground project and showcased ideas to the community at a special event at the Omokoroa Boat Club in July.

The design includes themes of the harbour location, seafood gathering, tidal movement and interactive adventure play equipment including swings, trampolines, tunnels, climbing structures and a hamster wheel.

It will also incorporate cultural art work and themes, in consultation with Pirirākau.

The council's project leader Scott Parker said the input of the school pupils has given the playground its unique character and he has no doubt the community will love the final result.

Construction timing of the new playground depends on the total cost of the project against the available budget.

Some design features may need to be deferred but Council expected to have new equipment in place before summer 2020.

To view the concept design and take part in the feedback, people can visit https://haveyoursay.westernbay.govt.nz/omokoroadomainplayground.