A new boat ramp near Maketū is set to open tomorrow just in time for the Christmas break.

The project falls under the $16.6 million Kaituna River re-diversion project that was running ahead of its scheduled June 2020 completion date.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council coastal catchments manager Pim de Monchy said it was a priority to get the final seal on the Ford Rd boat ramp carpark completed for the holidays.

The old boat ramp was closed and removed by Bay of Plenty Regional Council contractors in August last year to enable construction works for the Kaituna River re-diversion project.

Advertisement

The project aimed to restore estuary health by returning an average of nearly 600,000cm of freshwater flow from the Kaituna River into Te Awa o Ngātoroirangi Maketu Estuary on each tidal cycle.

It would also provide 20 hectares of new saltmarsh wetlands for birds and fish to breed and feed in.

The Ford Rd boat ramp provided boating access to the Kaituna River and the river-mouth at Te Tumu Cut.

A new public jetty and sealed carpark had also been provided.

There were a few changes that people would have to get used too, including boaties needing to travel upstream for 1km to access the main river channel before heading out to sea via Te Tumu Cut.

"There is a strong downstream current to watch for, especially when the new diversion control gates under Ford Rd are open on the rising tide."

Warning lights would flash or sirens will sound just before the gates open and close, but people should avoid jumping off the bridge or swimming near the boat ramp or control gates at any time.