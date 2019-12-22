Claymark Ltd will be put to market next month.

The country's largest pine product manufacturer and exporter was placed in receivership on December 4.

The business had four centres nationwide including one in Rotorua and Katikati. The company employed 510 full time staff.

Receiver Brendon Gibson said they had concentrated on ensuring a stable business environment to present to interested parties.

"For all staff, operations and suppliers it's business as usual as we work through the sale process."

Gibson said that there had been considerable interest in the business since the announcement of the receivership and he hoped to conclude a sale in the first half of 2020.

Prior to receivership, there had been a conditional sale contract on the business with NZ Future Forest Products Ltd, which was formally terminated yesterday.