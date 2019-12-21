Bay of Plenty Cricket's investment in women's and girls' cricket has started to pay dividends with a record nine players selected for Northern Districts teams this season.

"Having nine players involved in the ND representative teams this season is outstanding," Bay of Plenty Cricket women's cricket officer Rebecca Yee said.

"The girls have put a lot of time and effort into their games to get them to this level. It is great to see them being rewarded through their selection. We will be watching their tournaments closely and hope to see some great performances."

Holly Topp and Brianna Perry are currently representing Northern Districts at the annual New Zealand Cricket Under-19 Women's Tournament being played in Canterbury. Holly has earned selection as captain of the side and both players are outstanding examples of the success of the Bay of Plenty Cricket female age group pathway.

Sarah-Jane Stone and Tash Wakelin earned Northern Districts Under-17 call ups after performing well in Northern Premier League games. Sarah-Jane was one of the batting stars at the recent ND Secondary Schoolgirls tournament in Tauranga, winning the batting prize for most runs.

Amelia Harvey, Elle Archer, Jorja Neill and Sabine Attrill received early Christmas presents in the form of selection for the ND Under-15 Girls' side to play at the New Zealand Cricket National tournament in Whanganui from January 6-10. Mya Clarke's potential was also recognised as a non-traveling reserve for the team.

Tash, Sarah-Jane, Amelia, Elle and Mya all play for the Pāpāmoa Hinds in Western Bay Junior Cricket competition. Their Coach Jake Ryan said: "Girls' cricket in Bay of Plenty has grown over the past six years. We now have more opportunities and girls being recognized due to consistency of them playing together frequently.

"I am very proud of these girls and their commitment to cricket. Providing a positive culture and moments allows for lifelong friendships and memories to be made. It is an exciting time for the girls selected and to see Bay of Plenty girls' cricket so strong."

Bay of Plenty Cricket Northern Districts Selections

ND Under-19:

Holly Topp (Captain), Brianna Perry

ND Under-17: Sarah-Jane Stone, Tash Wakelin

ND Under-15: Amelia Harvey, Elle Archer, Jorja Neill, Sabine Attrill, Mya Clarke (non-travelling reserve).