Waves of flowers, food deliveries and kind messages have left Whakatāne Hospital feeling overwhelmed with love after the Whakaari/White Island eruption.

On December 9, the hospital was the first to treat people badly burned in the eruption. Resources were stretched as they received up to 30 critical patients in a matter of hours.

Staff have described horrific scenes as they fought to save lives.

Some have since gone on stress leave, as other medical professionals travel in to help.

Now the Bay of Plenty District Health Board is thanking all those who gave gifts and donations or offered support to hospital staff in other ways after the eruption.

Interim chief executive Simon Everitt said staff had been "overwhelmed with the gifts of love and support".

"These have come in many different forms and from many different avenues. There are too many people to mention individually but as an organisation we wanted people to know just how much their kindness at this time, whatever shape that has taken, has been appreciated."

There were dozens of messages of support from the public, flowers, hand-painted messages from schools and staff whip-arounds at other critical care units.

Food deliveries came in a wide variety that included pizza, trays of kiwifruit, water, cakes, chips, chocolate, fruit platters and cherries.

For example, the Rural Women's Network delivered a large box of snacks to the Whakatāne Hospital as well as to St John and Whakatāne Coastguard.

"We have also been supported by our healthcare colleagues at other DHBs in terms of them releasing staff members with specific expertise, to offer the benefit of their knowledge and experience," Everitt said.

"For example we have had visits from both a clinical psychologist from Christchurch, who was involved in their earthquakes of 2010 and 2011, and an experienced trauma nurse from Waikato DHB.

"In light of all of this generosity, I would like to say a heartfelt thank you on behalf of the BOPDHB to all those who have supported our staff at such a trying time."