Van fire 'suspicious'
A witness reported seeing a group of people setting a van on fire near a Mount Maunganui reserve overnight.
Police and firefighters were called to Oceandowns Reserve off Gloucester St about 12.15am.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire was believed to be suspicious.
A police spokeswoman said a witness reported seeing the car being set alight and police were making inquiries.
No one was injured.
Petrol tanker 'worst-case scenario' averted
Three fire crews were called to the Baypark to Bayfair roadworks area last night after a petrol tanker's brakes overheated.
The incident happened about 9pm on Maunganui Rd near the State Highway 2 roundabout.
A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the fire was put out with a fire extinguisher.
He said the response was bigger than usual given the cargo the tanker was carrying.
"Fortunately, the worst-case scenario was avoided and no fire spread to the cargo."
Car hits lamp post
A car collided with a lamp post in Welcome Bay overnight.
Emergency services were called to Pennington Place, just off Welcome Bay Rd, about 7.20pm.
A Fire and Emergency spokesman said firefighters found no one trapped and assisted ambulance staff at the scene.
"A street light was left in a precarious position."
Tauranga City Council had been informed.
A St John spokeswoman said one patient was assessed and treated at the scene.