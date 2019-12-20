Van fire 'suspicious'

A witness reported seeing a group of people setting a van on fire near a Mount Maunganui reserve overnight.

Police and firefighters were called to Oceandowns Reserve off Gloucester St about 12.15am.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire was believed to be suspicious.

A police spokeswoman said a witness reported seeing the car being set alight and police were making inquiries.

No one was injured.



Petrol tanker 'worst-case scenario' averted

Three fire crews were called to the Baypark to Bayfair roadworks area last night after a petrol tanker's brakes overheated.

The incident happened about 9pm on Maunganui Rd near the State Highway 2 roundabout.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the fire was put out with a fire extinguisher.

He said the response was bigger than usual given the cargo the tanker was carrying.

"Fortunately, the worst-case scenario was avoided and no fire spread to the cargo."



Car hits lamp post

A car collided with a lamp post in Welcome Bay overnight.

Emergency services were called to Pennington Place, just off Welcome Bay Rd, about 7.20pm.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said firefighters found no one trapped and assisted ambulance staff at the scene.

"A street light was left in a precarious position."

Tauranga City Council had been informed.

A St John spokeswoman said one patient was assessed and treated at the scene.