The Mount is in for a treat with a concert next month featuring three powerhouse singers

Gin Wigmore, Hollie Smith and Tami Neilson.

"It's so great that this is a show with just women, a girl gang, and I think New Zealand needs to do more of that," says Gin Wigmore who is all about the empowerment of women and performing live while seven months pregnant doesn't faze her at all.

The singer and her husband Jason Aalon Butler are expecting their second son, a little brother to Ivory Nashoba who was born in 2017.

"My son is 2 now, and he goes 100 miles an hour, plus I'm nearly six months pregnant. It's full on but things are going great," Gin says.

Although the artist's life today, and as a mum, is much different from the way it was a few years ago, it is still about the music.

She is looking forward to sharing the stage with Hollie Smith and Tami Neilson, who she both knows well, and much admires.

"Hollie is so underrated in how awesome she is. She has such a cool vibe. Just wonderful. Tami has been on tour with me several times, and she is a brilliant musician and a real all-rounder. It's so great that this is a show with just women, a girl gang, and I think New Zealand needs to do more of that," she says.

The concert ties in perfectly with Gin Wigmore's own Girl Gang movement, an ongoing art project for women to come together to create art, collaborate, and support each other.

It has brought together five female artists from non-music disciplines to create a piece of their own artwork based on an assigned single from Gin's most recent album Ivory.

The initial project spanned over eight months, with five new singles dropped monthly.

The songs were supported by the five different creations from the chosen female artists, which included a tattooist, cartoonist and even a skateboarder.

The works were then released on social media along with the singles, culminating in a playlist and art project.

"In the music industry especially, there is this stupid competitive thing between women, and I thought that was bullshit. Women, when they come together, can be so powerful. If we find comrades in each other and stop the hating, we can create and achieve so much," Gin says.

"I think it is so important, especially for young girls in music. We should be a team and lift each other up. Think about what kind of world we want to create for our children! That's why this is an ongoing thing. It's a lifestyle approach."

Gin still performs and makes music, but the couple now divide most of their time between Los Angeles and Palm Springs, where they have just opened The Good House, a hideaway with lush gardens and mineral hot springs that Gin calls "a calm retreat for the soul".

"So yeah, we bought a hotel. It's a rundown old Spanish hacienda with seven rooms that we've done up and made cool. It's been full on the past eight months or so, and it's just gorgeous. Hospitality is such a different beast from music, but I love it," she says.

"I get bored easily and then get these romantic ideas, like what if I do this, see if I can do it. I'm sure I'm going to be exhausted by the time I die!"

The singer says she loves being back in New Zealand, and she tries to make the trip home as often as she can.

"We are staying in the centre of Auckland, and we were walking up K Rd on a Monday at 2pm looking at all the boutique shops and things, and a lot of them were closing for the day. My husband, being from LA, was like what the f*ck, but that's New Zealand and I love it," Gin says.

"There is so much competition over there. It's a rat race to stay open 24/7 but here in New Zealand, people make sure to have a life outside of all of that. Making time to go to the beach, or to pick up the kids from school, or just going with the flow," says Gin.

"We take it back a few notches, and that's why people are more relaxed within their own selves. I make sure to go back every year to find just that."

About Gin Wigmore

After being the first unsigned artist and youngest artist to win the prestigious International Songwriter's Contest at the age of 16, Gin became a force in the New Zealand music scene and internationally with her debut hit Under My Skin, and consecutive breakthrough songs such as Black Sheep and Man Like That, from her critically acclaimed albums Holy Smoke (2009) and Gravel & Wine (2011).

About Hollie Smith

After working with bands including Trinity Roots, Fat Freddy's Drop and Detroit dance legend Recloose, Hollie was approached by New Zealand song writing royalty Don McGlashan to perform on the movie soundtrack No. 2, recording the single Bathe in The River which has since become one of the most iconic singles in New Zealand history, showcasing her breath taking and soulful talent to the world.

About Tami Neilson

Multi award-winning Canadian-born New Zealand-based singer-songwriter Tami Neilson has become one of New Zealand's most beloved artists, blending country, soul and rockabilly into her signature high-octane performances. Tami grew up performing across North America with the Neilson Family Band, working alongside greats such as Johnny Cash, Tanya Tucker, and Kitty Wells.