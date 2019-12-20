Customers come, and often return, to Peet Jewellers on Wharf Street for the quality of the work, the range of jewellery on display, and for a chat with owner Harry van Heerden and tiny pooch Jackson.

Peet Jewellers opened in 1974, but it all started a few years earlier at the home of the previous owner, renowned jewellery manufacturer David Peet.

He had been dazzling Tauranga locals with magnificent handcrafted pieces for many years, and won a raft of awards for his unique designs.

Harry van Heerden took over that tradition and the day-to-day running of Peet Jewellers in 2013.

They are now 50 years in business.

They are widely known as one of the Bay's most unique and high-quality jewellery designers and manufacturers, and Peet Jewellers is also one of the few businesses of its kind that trains apprentices.

"Downtown Tauranga has been a challenging area for anyone in small retail for the past 10 years or so. Growth and development has been much slower than any other city, but at the end of the day it is changing now and slowly coming into its own," Harry says.

The business has seen plenty of changes over the years, but a few things have always remained the same.

Service, honesty and reliability.

Peet has become a destination for many, and Harry says he hopes to keep this going long into the future through loyal and honest service.

"I say honest quite a bit, because we mean it. We have talked ourselves and our customers out of a sale or spending money on many occasions, because we truly believed it would be in their best interest to not do a repair or purchase something they are not completely satisfied with."

As a jeweller, Peet Jewellers is a cut above the rest as what they offer is never cookie-cutter style.

Diamonds are a firm favourite for many of their customers, and some go as far as calling it their sparkle therapy.

Harry's personal favourite stone is Natural Blue Zircon, not to be confused with Cubic Zirconia.

"Zircon is one of the earliest stones used in gem set jewellery and has an array of vivid deep colours flashing through its depth as you move the stones through the light.

"I've also grown to love yellow gold again. The warm natural colour of gold will always be special."

You'd say wedding season is big for any jeweller, but Peet Jewellers' customers are not only the young newly engaged.

Anniversaries are a big one for the team, and so are other milestones in people's lives.

"Buying custom jewellery for major birthdays such as a 50th is popular, and some couples who were unable to afford an expensive engagement ring 30 years ago are now in the financial position to pay a bit more for something they really want."

There have been quite a few unusual requests over the years from customers, but Harry is all about integrity.

He doesn't kiss and tell.

'Sparkle therapy' at Peet Jewellers. Photo / John Borren

He does mention that a customer once gave them $20,000 and no more than a rough idea of what she likes, and what's more interesting for any designer than a near-blank canvas?

"She gave us free rein to make something for her, and we made her three amazing rings that she was absolutely delighted with."

Harry's career in jewellery manufacturing began as a young apprentice in his native South Africa, although other paths have been followed, too.

Marine rigging, aircraft engineering, and a whole lot of travelling to name just a few. He came to New Zealand in 1999 and says it was the best decision ever.

Not only is he well-travelled and creative, Harry also has a great mind for business.

Alongside Peet Jewellers, he has launched the online platforms Nana's Box, Broken Gems, and most recently Roamington which he utilises for selling leather and luxury travel accessories for distinguished gentlemen.

"Nana's Box is a recent development with the purpose of providing an online portal for customers looking to browse through and purchase estate jewellery and treasured vintage trinkets at their own leisure.

"We always have a few hidden trays in the safe out the back that not everyone gets to explore so with Nana's Box we are hoping to make this more accessible."

Estate jewellery sometimes arrives in bulk lots at Peet Jewellers when customers clear out inherited homes, and other beautiful and unique pieces come from buying trips to destinations such as America and Istanbul.

The other new venture, Broken Gems, grew from the idea of using or repurposing all the old and broken gemstones that have come from damaged or worn out rings.

Just as our own scars create our characters and add to our stories, new stories can be created for gemstones.

"We create new jewellery with them and give them new life, as a broken diamond is still a diamond. Some new design developed from this too, and it is lightly focused on a market that others may see as broken.

We are doing our small bit for limiting further environmental damage to claim more perfect stones from the earth when these are already perfectly imperfect."

Broken Gems is also a creative outlet for Harry as in a visual sense, the concept may not necessarily connect with their usual customer base.

The purpose of Broken Gems is international, and it has an online focus only.

Although technology has its place in modern day jewellery design, manufacturing and goldsmithing and CAD drawings are used at Peet Jewellers, many of the traditional hand tools are still in use.

The techniques to custom-make beautiful and unique jewellery have remained much the same.

When asked about the team of five, Harry says they are incredibly loyal and reliable.

Most have been with Peet Jewellers for years, including Michael Ellis and Janet Wall. The team works well together in a relatively small space; the workshop and office area are located right behind the shop front.

Everyone in the team is, understandably, also hugely creative. Michael is an avid surfer, and Janet is a fashion designer who makes her own clothes and accessories.

For Harry, designing or creating something special has been a lifelong interest and as a pastime with a friend, he also builds and customises all kinds of old motorcycles.

His friend calls him "the visionary" one as he is always coming up with new ideas.

"It's a creative outlet in a physical sense, and also a wonderful mindfulness activity," Harry says.

Harry van Heerden and his beloved dog Jackson. Photo / Jack Neale

As he lives in Mount Maunganui, Harry also loves heading out to the beach with Jackson.

He calls his dog his best networking tool as for what the tiny pooch lacks in size, he makes up for in personality.

"Jackson loves photos almost as much as he loves people and he is very friendly and photogenic. I'm embarrassed to admit it but yes, there is even an Instagram page with his name on it. Feel free to look up and follow @jackson_kisses!"

The busy business owner also enjoys visiting a nice cafe or bar from time to time, where he can sit and be creative, and come up with more ideas.

Then there is his lifelong passion for travelling, and he brings new ideas or styles back from every trip. It can be just ideas, but sometimes it's actual products.

Roamington was born that way. He has just returned from Bali, which he calls a must-do destination.

The new year will bring more changes for Peet Jewellers as they are looking into a new location for 2020, which makes Harry nervous but excited at the same time.

But first, a much-needed two-week break is on the cards for Christmas, and he is looking forward to going camping and diving in the Coromandel.

"We close for two weeks every Christmas as the crazy build-up of pressure and the attitudes of 'everything must be done now before the break' takes its toll on us each year. We'll all enjoy the break and return refreshed and ready to go again!"



• Look online or in store Peet Jewellers Level 1, 5 Wharf St, Downtown Tauranga www.peetjewellers.com

@peetjewellers @broken.gems @nanasbox @roamington @jackson_kisses

Call: 07-578 8181