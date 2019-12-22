

The stress of December is on everyone's minds.

But none more so than those at the Tauranga Community Foodbank who work tirelessly to ensure people in our city aren't going hungry this Christmas.

But they couldn't do it alone, so the call for help from the community rang out with this year's Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Appeal. And boy did you deliver.

Not only that, but the foodbank looks to be healthy and thriving right into the new year.

The total amount collected in donations in value was sitting at $94,293 on Friday morning.

This was on top of 23,217 food items being donated, which adds a fair sum if the average of every item is $2, said Tauranga Community Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin.

However, there are still four days to donate and the official tally will be released in the next week.

"It has been a really successful appeal, but we are still asking for donations," Goodwin said.

"Don't think it's too late to donate because we are always pushed for resources."

In the past 12 months, the foodbank gave out 5578 food parcels to 15,636 people.

A driving force behind the Christmas hampers was taking the stress off families in need to be able to create happy memories.

Looking back on the appeal, Goodwin said a highlight had been providing meat to help create a jolly Christmas.

"That is exciting when you can walk out the door with a ham," she said.

"People are just so grateful and humbled by what they receive. Anything that is donated makes a difference."

On Friday, Snap Fitness personal trainer Louise Watson donated 763 cans and 65 other food items after rallying gym-goers to drop off a can or non-perishable food item when heading for a workout.

The tally last week was 450 cans and the generous giving made Watson's heart full, she said.

But Watson was just one of many who donated to the Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Appeal, in partnership with Gilmours Wholesale Food and Beverage Tauriko.

NumberWorks'nWords, Trustpower, Holland Beckett Law and Tauranga ITM were just some of the businesses who stepped up to the plate to fill another person's empty bowl.

Just this week, $10,000 from Port of Tauranga and $8000 from the Holy Trinity Church pushed the total amount of donations to the most the foodbank has ever received.

But if you can find a spare can that won't be thrown into your Christmas trifle there is still time to donate, to make another person's Christmas, one to remember.