The Bay of Plenty Times is taking a look back at the stories of 2019. Here's what made headlines in August.

August 4:

A restaurant set up inside Tauranga's old post office building has reigned supreme at this year's Bay of Plenty Hospitality Awards.

Clarence Bistro was named outstanding restaurant at an awards ceremony at Mills Reef tonight. Chef Ian Harrison was named outstanding chef and the restaurant also won the outstanding ambience and design category.

August 8:

Tauranga City Councillor Leanne Brown is speaking out against social media "viciousness and personal attacks" after announcing she won't stand for re-election this year.

But the issue of online vitriol is not limited to elected officials, with the council saying its staff have had "threats of violence" online, and a local government leader saying it could put people off standing for public office.

Tauranga councillor Leanne Brown has decided not to stand for re-election. Photo / George Novak

August 11:

The proposal to turn the harbour end of Tauranga's Wharf St into a car-free zone with charming outdoor dining has one constant comparison: Rotorua's Eat Streat.

The tourist town's dining precinct has been a runaway success since it became a permanent fixture at the lakefront end of Tutanekai St just over five years ago. It has provided both inspiration and a model of success for Tauranga, but not everyone is sure New Zealand's fifth-largest city is ready to replicate it.

The entries to Eat Streat, top, and the concept for one end of Wharf St, bottom. Images / Stephen Parker, Tauranga City Council

August 16:

A Tauranga mother is urging parents to take the perils of measles seriously after she spent nearly a week in hospital with her sick toddler twins.

Full-time mother Stephanie Peeni spent five days in the hospital with her 3-year-old twins, Carter and Valentina, after the usually-boisterous toddlers fell ill with the measles.

Tauranga mum Stephanie Peeni with her 3-year-old twins Valentina (left) and Carter (right) who were hospitalised with the measles. Photo / Andrew Warner

August 22:

A teenage barber from Tauranga says he is in shock after unintentionally getting elected to the Bay of Plenty Regional Council without a single vote being cast.

Stacey Rose, 19, of South Island iwi Kai (Ngāi) Tahu, is one of five candidates elected unopposed to represent Tauranga, New Zealand's fifth-largest city, on the council.

Stacey Rose. Photo / File

August 25:

People of all ages turned out in the masses this afternoon to protest the removal of the Bayfair underpass.

The protest, called "Hands Off Our Underpass", took place between 1.30pm and 2.30pm at the current site of the Bayfair underpass.

Bayfair underpass protest. Photo / George Novak

August 28:

"Old school" fixes for the Mauao base track have been pitched by Mount people fed up with waiting for the Tauranga City Council to make a plan.

Local builders are ready and willing to muck in, but experts say it is just not as simple as arming volunteers with shovels.

